Zacha lit the lamp in the second period, but it was far from enough in a 5-1 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Zacha simply doesn't shoot enough to be a factor in fantasy land. In his past eight games, he's only take more than two shots one time. Given that he doesn't set up goals, it's hard to be relevant when you aren't getting pucks to the net. Zacha did manage a career high in goals for a season, but when nine is your career high, it's a sure sign that you're not a scoring threat.