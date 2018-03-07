Zacha (upper body) will be a spectator for Thursday's tilt against Winnipeg, Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media reports.

The Czech talent made an early exit from Tuesday's win over Montreal after suffering the injury and is considered day-to-day. Zacha, who's recorded six goals and 19 assists in 60 games this season, will likely need to take part in a practice or morning skate if he's to return to the lineup Saturday in Nashville. In the meantime, Travis Zajac is likely to get bumped up to the second line in Zacha's absence, where he'll be flanked by 25-goal scorer Michael Grabner and Kyle Palmieri.