Devils' Pavel Zacha: Set for Thursday absence
Zacha (upper body) will be a spectator for Thursday's tilt against Winnipeg, Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media reports.
The Czech talent made an early exit from Tuesday's win over Montreal after suffering the injury and is considered day-to-day. Zacha, who's recorded six goals and 19 assists in 60 games this season, will likely need to take part in a practice or morning skate if he's to return to the lineup Saturday in Nashville. In the meantime, Travis Zajac is likely to get bumped up to the second line in Zacha's absence, where he'll be flanked by 25-goal scorer Michael Grabner and Kyle Palmieri.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...