Devils' Pavel Zacha: Sitting out Friday
Zacha (lower body) is on the ice for warmups ahead of Friday's game aginst the Maple Leafs, indicating he will sit out the contest, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Zacha picked up an injury during morning skate that will ultimately prevent him from suiting up. Kevin Rooney will replace him in the lineup, while Zacha will have to wait to add to the three points he tallied in the two games prior to the holiday break.
