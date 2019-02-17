Zacha has an upper-body injury and won't play in Sunday's game versus the Sabres, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Zacha hasn't missed a game yet this season, scoring 11 goals and adding six helpers in 53 outings. Kevin Rooney may bump up to third-line center as Zacha looks to get healthy for Tuesday's game versus the Penguins.

