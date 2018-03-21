Zacha (upper body) won't suit up against the Sharks on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of MSG Network reports.

Zacha will miss his sixth straight game and continue to be replaced by Drew Stafford. The 20-year-old forward still has some learning to do with the big club, but he's played respectably with six goals and 19 points while averaging 14:30 of ice time through 60 games. Zacha's next chance to return will be Friday against the Penguins