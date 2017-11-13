Devils' Pavel Zacha: Snaps five-game point skid with assist
Zacha dished out an assist in 12:04 of ice time during Sunday's 7-5 win at Chicago.
Zacha snapped a five-game point drought here, but he still hasn't lit the lamp since scoring twice back on Oct. 11. The 2015 sixth-overall pick's slow start has led to a drastic reduction in ice time, as other young forwards have earned minutes over Zacha. He's not worth holding onto right now in standard formats, but the 20-year-old still has plenty of time to develop his game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...