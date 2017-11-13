Zacha dished out an assist in 12:04 of ice time during Sunday's 7-5 win at Chicago.

Zacha snapped a five-game point drought here, but he still hasn't lit the lamp since scoring twice back on Oct. 11. The 2015 sixth-overall pick's slow start has led to a drastic reduction in ice time, as other young forwards have earned minutes over Zacha. He's not worth holding onto right now in standard formats, but the 20-year-old still has plenty of time to develop his game.