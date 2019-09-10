Zacha agreed to terms on a three-year, $6.75 million contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Zacha had reportedly agreed to terms with KHL club Avangard Omsk, but will instead stick with the Devils. The center registered 13 goals, 12 helpers and 99 shots in 61 appearances last season. The 22-year-old figures to be in a bottom-six role this year, but could still challenge for the 30-point mark