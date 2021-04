Zacha (undisclosed) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, as Zacha will miss his fourth consecutive game. Coach Lindy Ruff said Sunday that Zacha "could be available in a game or two," so the injury doesn't appear to be a long-term issue. Jesper Bratt (undisclosed) won't play either, so Nolan Foote will enter the lineup to make his NHL debut Sunday.