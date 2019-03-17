Devils' Pavel Zacha: Still on shelf
Zacha (upper body) won't suit up for Sunday's tilt in Colorado, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
That's now 15 consecutive games missed for the 21-year-old. There's still no concrete timetable for Zacha's return, but with the Devils well out of postseason contention, they don't need to rush him back from injury.
