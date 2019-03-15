Zacha (upper body) won't play Friday against the Canucks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha has been sidelined for nearly a month and the Devils have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. The 21-year-old's absence will continue to test New Jersey's depth up front, but it will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only collected 17 points in 53 games this campaign.