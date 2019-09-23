Zacha continues to be away from the team due to immigration issues, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

At this point, it seems unlikely Zacha will get into a preseason game, depending on how long this issue remains unresolved. The center should still be a lock for the 23-man roster and will almost certainly be in the lineup for Opening Night against the Jets on Friday. If the Czech can play a full 82-game schedule, he could top the 30-point mark for the first time in his career.