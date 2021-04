Zacha scored two power-play goals on a game-high six shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Zacha did his damage early, striking twice in the game's first four minutes to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 advantage. He leads the Devils with 24 points in 37 games, with five of those points coming in his last three games. The sixth overall pick from the 2018 draft needs eight more points to match last year's career high.