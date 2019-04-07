Devils' Pavel Zacha: Stuck on 25-point plateau
Zacha delivered a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida. He finishes the season with 13 goals and 25 points in 61 games.
Zacha set a new career high in goals, but his game has stagnated over the past three seasons, as he's finished with 24, 25 and 25 points. The sixth overall selection from the 2015 draft is a restricted free agent, and will most likely be back with the Devils next season despite his slow development.
