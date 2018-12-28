Zacha mustered a game-high seven shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Boston.

Zacha wasn't rewarded for his efforts on the scoresheet, which has to sting considering Bruins netminder Jaroslav Halak was pretty generous to some of Zacha's teammates. The word consistency doesn't seem to be in the Czech center's vocabulary, as he had just 15 shots in his previous 13 games before mustering almost half that total in this contest alone.