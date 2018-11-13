The Devils recalled Zacha from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.

Zacha played well during his brief stay in the minors, picking up five assists while posting a plus-2 rating in four games. The 21-year-old pivot had gone scoreless in 10 NHL appearances prior to his trip to Binghamton, but the Devils evidently haven't lost confidence in him, as he's expected to center Marcus Johansson and Jesper Bratt on New Jersey's second line and second power-play unit against the Penguins on Tuesday.