Devils' Pavel Zacha: Summoned by parent club
The Devils recalled Zacha from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.
Zacha played well during his brief stay in the minors, picking up five assists while posting a plus-2 rating in four games. The 21-year-old pivot had gone scoreless in 10 NHL appearances prior to his trip to Binghamton, but the Devils evidently haven't lost confidence in him, as he's expected to center Marcus Johansson and Jesper Bratt on New Jersey's second line and second power-play unit against the Penguins on Tuesday.
More News
-
Devils' Pavel Zacha: Headed to AHL•
-
Devils' Pavel Zacha: Unable to join in on 6-0 rout•
-
Devils' Pavel Zacha: Will play Monday•
-
Devils' Pavel Zacha: Hand injury will keep him out of Worlds•
-
Devils' Pavel Zacha: Repeating last season's meager production•
-
Devils' Pavel Zacha: Pots seventh goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...