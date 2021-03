Zacha (undisclosed) won't practice Wednesday after suffering an injury in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha was able to finish Tuesday's game, but head coach Lindy Ruff expressed some concern about the Czech forward's status ahead of Thursday's contest against the Penguins. With any luck, this is just a cautious approach and not something worse for Zacha. Fantasy managers will want to confirm his status prior to puck drop Thursday.