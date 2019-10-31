Devils' Pavel Zacha: Tallies helper in loss
Zacha picked up an assist in 18:05 of ice time during Wednesday's 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay.
Zacha has been skating on the Devils' second line and second power-play unit of late, and he's made the most of the opportunity, notching two goals and five points in his last five games. Although it remains to be seen if he'll be able to hold on to that role, the 22-year-old is definitely worth picking up in most formats at this point.
