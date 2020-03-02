Devils' Pavel Zacha: Tallies twice on power play
Zacha scored a pair of power-play goals in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
The two goals were Zacha's first scores in 11 games -- he had five assists in that stretch. The Czech center is up to eight markers, 30 points and 94 shots through 61 appearances this year. A first-round pick from 2015, Zacha could be set for a larger role with the rebuilding Devils -- fantasy owners in deeper formats may want to take notice.
