Zacha scored a goal and two assists in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Panthers.

The 22-year-old carried the Devils to a 4-1 lead early in the second period, but the team fell apart after that. Zacha has yet to score more than 25 points in an NHL season after being the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft, and while he shows occasional flashes of upside, his bottom-six placement and lack of power-play time will make it tough for him to provide consistent fantasy value.