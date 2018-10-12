Zacha had four shots and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-0 win over Washington.

Zacha failed to get in on the scoring, but it wasn't for lack of trying. Backup Capitals netminder Pheonix Copley robbed Zacha twice in a 22-second span during the first period, first stopping a breakaway and then sliding across the crease to deny a chance on the doorstep. The sixth overall selection in the 2015 draft is yet to record a point through two games this season, but his game looks noticeably stronger compared to the 2017-18 campaign, in which he set a career high with 25 points.