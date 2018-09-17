Devils' Pavel Zacha: Will play Monday
Zacha (hand) will be in action against the Canadiens for Monday's preseason contest.
Zacha missed out on the World Championships due to his hand injury, but is back healthy ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. In his first two NHL seasons, the center came just two goals shy of the 10-goal mark after back-to-back 20-plus point campaigns. The Czech will face a tough challenge from Travis Zajac for a top-six role -- which would hurt his fantasy value if he isn't playing with Marcus Johansson.
