Devils' Pavel Zacha: Will sit Tuesday
Zacha (upper body) will miss Tuesday's home clash with the Blue Jackets, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
While Zacha appears to be closing in on a return, the Devils' forward will miss his ninth straight game Tuesday as a result of an upper-body injury. His last taste of action was back on Feb. 15. The 21-year-old will benefit from two days off between games and will hope to suit up Friday in Washington, a team he's gone pointless against in two previous matchups this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...