Zacha (upper body) will miss Tuesday's home clash with the Blue Jackets, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

While Zacha appears to be closing in on a return, the Devils' forward will miss his ninth straight game Tuesday as a result of an upper-body injury. His last taste of action was back on Feb. 15. The 21-year-old will benefit from two days off between games and will hope to suit up Friday in Washington, a team he's gone pointless against in two previous matchups this season.