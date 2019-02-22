Zacha (upper body) won't make the short trip to New York for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils return home for three games beginning Monday, so Zacha's absence can't be guaranteed beyond Saturday's tilt. The 21-year-old pivot hit a bit of a groove in the four games prior to his exit, collecting two goals and three points. He should resume his top-six role with the Devils when cleared for action, though he has little reason to rush back with the club well out of playoff position.