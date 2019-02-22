Devils' Pavel Zacha: Won't travel to face Rangers
Zacha (upper body) won't make the short trip to New York for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils return home for three games beginning Monday, so Zacha's absence can't be guaranteed beyond Saturday's tilt. The 21-year-old pivot hit a bit of a groove in the four games prior to his exit, collecting two goals and three points. He should resume his top-six role with the Devils when cleared for action, though he has little reason to rush back with the club well out of playoff position.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...