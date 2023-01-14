Graves logged an assist, five shots on goal, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Graves has logged four assists and a plus-9 rating over six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old defenseman is known more for his sturdy play in his own zone than his contributions on offense, but doing a bit of both could get him on the fantasy radar. He's up to 13 points, 62 shots on net, 50 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 39 contests.