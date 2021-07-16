Graves was traded from the Avalanche to the Devils in exchange for Mikhail Maltsev and a 2021 second-round draft pick Thursday.

The Avalanche were going to have a tough time protecting all of the depth on their blue line. This deal allows them to get something in return for Graves instead of potentially losing him for nothing in the Seattle expansion draft. Graves had 15 points, 91 blocked shots, 77 hits and a plus-15 rating in 54 games as a steady two-way defenseman last season, though he may have to take on more of a defensive role in New Jersey.