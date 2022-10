Graves had a blocked shot, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Graves did exactly what the Devils want from him in this one, providing strong defensive play in a stay-at-home role. The former Avalanche blueliner showed he can chip in offensively with a career-high 28 points last season, but the Devils would rather see Graves throwing his body around and clearing the crease while Dougie Hamilton and Damon Severson join the rush.