Graves had three hits and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Graves' strong positional play is reflected in his plus-19 rating, but he doesn't do much to help out in fantasy otherwise. The 27-year-old blueliner has gone four games without a shot on goal, and Graves boasts modest season totals in goals (three) and points (nine) through 28 games.