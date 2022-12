Graves (lower body) is considered week-to-week by Devils coach Lindy Ruff, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Graves sustained the injury during the first period of Wednesday's game against Florida. He has three goals and nine points in 33 contests while averaging 18:29 of ice time this season. Nikita Okhotyuk might serve in the Devils' lineup regularly while Graves is unavailable.