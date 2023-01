Graves scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-3, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Graves is on a career-best four-game point streak with a goal and four assists in that span. He's also gone plus-12 over his last seven contests, supplying solid defense in addition to his newfound scoring touch. The defenseman is up to 15 points, 63 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 52 hits and a plus-30 rating through 40 appearances overall.