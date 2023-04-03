Graves had three shots, three blocked shots, one hit and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Jets.

Graves was stuck with a minus-2 rating for the sixth time in the last 21 games, and he has a minus-7 mark over that span after going plus-33 up to that point. The young Devils have started to post more clunkers down the stretch, which has negatively affected Graves' best fantasy category. Graves' fantasy profile is pedestrian outside of plus-minus, as he's racked up seven goals, 16 assists and 24 PIM.