Graves scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The two teams traded goals through the first two periods and appeared to be headed to overtime after a scoreless third, but Graves took advantage of a soft Columbus defense to get to the front of the net and bang home a feed from Michael McLeod with just two seconds left on the clock. Graves snapped an eight-game point drought in the process, but the stay-at-home blueliner isn't known for his offense -- Tuesday's winner was the first of his career, and through 50 games on the season the 27-year-old has six goals, 18 points, 64 hits, 87 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a whopping plus-30 rating that has him tied for fourth in the NHL with Seattle's Adam Larsson.