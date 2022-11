Graves scored the game-tying goal during a 4-3 victory over the Oilers on Thursday.

With the Devils trailing 3-2, Graves connected to tie the score at 3-3 at 16:45 of third period Thursday. The 27-year-old defenseman's shot from the high slot area bounced through goalie Stuart Skinner's five-hole. Seven seconds later, Jesper Bratt connected on the game-winner, establishing the fastest goals in franchise history. Graves paces the Devils with a plus-11 rating.