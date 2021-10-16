Graves posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Graves set up Jack Hughes' game-winning goal in overtime. It was a solid debut for the defensive-minded Graves, who put up 15 points and a plus-15 rating in 54 appearances with the Avalanche last season. The 26-year-old was paired with free-agent signing Dougie Hamilton for the season opener, and that duo should remain the Devils' top defensive pairing for the season. Graves doesn't have a ton of scoring potential, but he'll rack up a large share of hits and blocked shots, which could help fantasy managers in deeper formats.