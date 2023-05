Graves (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision Tuesday against Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Graves took part in practice Monday and skated again Tuesday morning after missing New Jersey's 8-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 on Sunday. If Graves is cleared to return, Kevin Bahl, who logged just 5:50 of ice time in Sunday's victory, could be a healthy scratch Tuesday.