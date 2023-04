Graves scored a goal and an assist on three shots, helping the Devils to an 8-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Graves extended the Devils' lead to 8-1 with a shot off the rush. He would also add an assist on Tomas Tatar's goal in the second period. This performance gives him points in three of his last four games with four points in that span. On the season, the former Avalanche defenceman has eight goals and 26 points in 76 games.