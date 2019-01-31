The Wild traded Murphy to the Devils on Wednesday in exchange for Michael Kapla.

Although Murphy has never lived up to his 12th overall selection in 2011, the blueliner has recorded a few respectable NHL campaigns and racked up 28 points -- four goals and 24 assists -- in the AHL last season. Murphy will make the third stop of his career in New Jersey, where the Devils hope to unlock his first-round talent. However, he'll begin his time with the organization in the AHL.