Murray was traded to New Jersey via Columbus in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Murray was the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, but he never really grew into the player Columbus thought he would become. Dealing with plenty of injuries in his career, Murray was limited to just 27 NHL games last season, supplying two goals and nine points in that span. The Devils will pick up all of Murray's $4.6 million cap hit for next season, with Murray set to hit free agency following the 2020-21 campaign.