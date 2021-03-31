Murray recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Murray's best performance of the season went to waste, as New Jersey blew a two-goal lead in the third period. The 27-year-old blueliner's first multi-point performance raised his season point total to six, all assists. To Murray's credit, he actually has a plus-3 rating, which is tied for third-best on the underwhelming Devils team. That's a nice feather in his cap but not a reason to target Murray in the fantasy realm.