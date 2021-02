Murray was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

This is a bit of a surprise, and head coach Lindy Ruff didn't provide much detail about this decision. The 27-year-old doesn't have much offensive upside -- he's recorded just two points through 12 games this year -- but he is typically a solid defensive presence. He'll aim to get back in the lineup for Sunday's rematch versus the Caps.