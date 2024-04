Schmelzer agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

Schmelzer went undrafted coming out of college but spent the last six seasons with the Devils' AHL affiliate without ever signing a two-way deal. The 30-year-old center appears to have finally shown the club enough after racking up 18 goals and 34 helpers in 72 games for the Comets this year. Despite the NHL contract, Schmelzer will likely continue to play the bulk of his minutes in the minors next year.