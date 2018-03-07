Devils' Sami Vatanen: 13 points in last 13 games
Vatanen dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Montreal.
Vatanen is playing at a point-per-game pace over his past 13 (one goal, 12 assists). Much of that production can be attributed to his role on the top power-play unit, as seven of the Finnish defenseman's points in that stretch have come with the extra man. The top dog on New Jersey's blue line is seeing his fantasy value peak at the right time.
More News
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Adds two more assists•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Double order of helpers for defender•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Picks up three helpers in win•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Air-mails puck into unguarded cage•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Six shots Thursday•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Hogs ice in Devils debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...