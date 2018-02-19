Devils' Sami Vatanen: Adds two more assists

Vatanen picked up two helpers, including one on the power play, in a 3-2 overtime win against the Hurricanes on Sunday.

That's back-to-back games with two assists for Vatanen. Beyond that, the Finn has six helpers in his last five contests. The assists are certainly nice for fantasy owners, although Vatanen does have only two goals through 50 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories