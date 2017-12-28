Devils' Sami Vatanen: Air-mails puck into unguarded cage
Vatanen collected his first goal as Devil on Wednesday, shooting the puck nearly all the way across the ice into an empty net in a 3-1 home win over the Red Wings.
Vatanen's struggled mightily since arriving in New Jersey via a trade with Anaheim on Nov. 30, posting a mere two points to go along with a minus-4 rating in 12 games. However, the monkey could be off his back now that he got the goal out of the way, and his owners should be encouraged by the fact that the Finn is averaging over 22 minutes of ice time with his new club; that would be a career-high mark if he can sustain it.
