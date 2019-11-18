Devils' Sami Vatanen: Cleared to play Tuesday
Vatanen (upper body) will rejoin the lineup against Boston on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen will return to action following a four-game stint on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, Vatanen was logging 21:34 of ice time per game, includinging 2:39 with the man advantage, and should see similar minutes now that he's been given the all-clear. Despite the time on the shelf, the Finn should still be capable of pushing for the 30-point mark this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.