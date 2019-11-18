Vatanen (upper body) will rejoin the lineup against Boston on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen will return to action following a four-game stint on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, Vatanen was logging 21:34 of ice time per game, includinging 2:39 with the man advantage, and should see similar minutes now that he's been given the all-clear. Despite the time on the shelf, the Finn should still be capable of pushing for the 30-point mark this year.