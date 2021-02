Vatanen (not injury related) will be added to the Devils' active roster and could make his season debut Thursday against the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen has yet to play this season due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but it looks like he's on track to make his debut against Boston. The 29-year-old blueliner picked up 23 points in 47 games with New Jersey last campaign.