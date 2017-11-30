Devils' Sami Vatanen: Dealt to New Jersey in blockbuster

The Ducks traded Vatanen and a conditional 2018 third-round pick to the Devils on Thursday, in exchange for forwards Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round pick.

Nothing like a blockbuster trade less than two months into the season. Vatanen missed the first nine games of the season, as he was rounding out his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. The mobile power-play defenseman has only managed four points through 15 contests this season, but he's been a fairly consistent own-zone contributor with 26 blocked shots over that span. By acquiring Vatanen, the Devils lose a couple of quality forwards, but the Finn should have no trouble ascending to the top defensive pairing in New Jersey, supporting a team that is currently tied for ninth in scoring at 3.17 goals per game.