Devils' Sami Vatanen: Didn't make it back

Vatanen (upper body) was unable to return prior to the Devils getting bounced from the playoffs.

Vatanen missed Game 5 -- a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay -- and will now have to turn his attention to getting ready for the 2018-19 campaign. After joining the Devils via trade, the 26-year-old racked up 28 points in 57 regular-season outings, his fifth straight 20-plus point campaign. Having Vatanen under contract, New Jersey could move on from John Moore who will be an unrestricted free agent July 1.

