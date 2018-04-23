Devils' Sami Vatanen: Didn't make it back
Vatanen (upper body) was unable to return prior to the Devils getting bounced from the playoffs.
Vatanen missed Game 5 -- a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay -- and will now have to turn his attention to getting ready for the 2018-19 campaign. After joining the Devils via trade, the 26-year-old racked up 28 points in 57 regular-season outings, his fifth straight 20-plus point campaign. Having Vatanen under contract, New Jersey could move on from John Moore who will be an unrestricted free agent July 1.
More News
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Officially ruled out•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Not traveling with team•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Still being evaluated•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Questionable to return•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Exits to locker room following high hit•
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Gets goal but plays goat in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...