Devils' Sami Vatanen: Double order of helpers for defender

Vatanen delivered two assists in New Jersey's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Vatanen has four helpers in his last four games and may be heating up. His 15 points in 34 games on the east coast make him a viable fantasy asset in deeper formats. It will be interesting to see what a full year of Atlantic sea air will bring to this guy's game in 2018-19.

