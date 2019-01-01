Devils' Sami Vatanen: Doubles down on power-play points
Vatanen delivered a power-play goal as well as an assist in that special teams situation Monday, pacing the Devils to a 4-0 home win over the Canucks.
New Jersey only ranks 18th in the league in converting man-advantage opportunities, and that's enough to quell some of the excitement about Vatanen's heavy role in that very spot. He's up to three goals and 12 assists through 35 games, but the Finn's only mustered four points between 2:22 of average ice time with the extra skater. There's a lot to like about what Vatanen brings to the table offensively, but we would hope that he's not your top option among fantasy blueliners.
