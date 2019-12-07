Devils' Sami Vatanen: Exits after taking puck to face
Vatanen (face) left Friday's game against the Blackhawks after being struck by a puck, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen recorded an assist, five blocked shots, three shots on goal and two PIM in the contest prior to his exit in the third period. After the game, coach Alain Nasreddine had update on the blueliner's status, per Stein. Consider Vatanen day-to-day ahead of Saturday's road contest in Nashville. If he's forced to miss time, Colton White would enter the lineup.
